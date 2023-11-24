MW3 players highlight mode with “reduced” SBMM amid matchmaking issues

Modern Warfare 3 players believe one specific mode has “reduced” SBMM compared to others, and they’re flocking to it amid the issues around matchmaking.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty players have had a few different complaints. Cheaters have been on the rise, they’ve grown tired of “pay to win” bundles in the in-game store, and the serves have constantly been on the fritz.

However, skill-based matchmaking – or SBMM, for short – has comfortably been the biggest annoyance of the lot. It’s always been around in Call of Duty, it’s how lobbies get made at the end of the day, but it has appeared to be toned up in recent years.

Many players have complained that it is their biggest issue with Modern Warfare 3 currently, but some believe there is a mode that isn’t affected by it all that much.

MW3 players claim 10v10 mode has “reduced” SBMM

That’s right, a number of players flocking to the 10v10 Mosh Pit playlist as they believe it has “reduced” SBMM compared to all of the other modes and playlists in MW3.

“Honestly the most fun I’ve had in call duty in years. It’s been fun af and I think SBMM is toned in this mode. Must just be me getting lucky,” Redditor Pandacapy91 said, prompting similar calls from other players.

“I feel like the SBMM is heavily reduced also. There’s a mix of bots, a couple sweats, and average people in every lobby I’ve played so far. It’s a lot of fun,” added another. “I would think SBMM is toned down as well in the War and Ground War mode as well,” said another.

Some argued that it was simply a “placebo” effect from playing in bigger lobbies as there is more leeway with the players that are drafted in.

Despite that, fans of the playlist argued that it should be permanent, and perhaps even increased to a 12v12 like previous games. However, who knows if that’ll happen.