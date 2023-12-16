MW3 players claim small maps like Rust have “rotted people’s brains”

One MW3 player claims “Meat Brain” is real, with some players lobbying for unfair changes that’ll impact the entire game solely based on their experiences in smaller maps.

When it comes to COD multiplayer, one of the most efficient ways of leveling up or completing camo challenges is in the smaller maps. Luckily, MW3 is no stranger to small maps, with Rust and Shipment series’ standouts and Season 1 introducing Meat, another bite-sized map to grind on.

As efficient as these maps are at completing checklists, they’ve become increasingly difficult to enjoy compared to the normal-sized map pool. Smaller maps translate to borderline horrific spawns, which only become worse as your team is bombarded by Killstreaks, Shotguns, and other “unfair” gameplay design choices.

After playing Rustment 24/7, player feedback has been at an all-time high, demanding sweeping changes. However, one MW3 combats all the complaints with a reverse card, citing “Shipment/Rust/Meat Brain.”

MW3 player describes “Meat Brain”

Open up the MW3 Reddit, and many of the posts are filled with similar themes — bad spawns, shotguns, players with knives, and the gun animation when you respawn/load in. Reddit user SufficientMarket7648 took to the platform with a hot post, combatting all the player feedback. “Shipment/Rust/Meat Brain is REAL,” they stated.

They continued: “I’ve finally realized why so many people here have such insane takes all the time, that get upvoted to high hell — it’s Shipment. You people play nothing but shipment and its pals.”

“These people are demanding changes that will affect the entire game solely for the sake of Rustment 24/7.”

The constant action in these smaller maps is going to reveal the game’s “flaws.” Shotguns aren’t the worst, but you’re going to lose to them in a small map, spawns aren’t perfect, but you’re going to spawn on top of someone in Meat.

One player summed it up perfectly: “These maps were not designed for 6v6, Shipment and Rust especially.” For veterans of the series, Shipment was perfect for Cage Match and Free-For-All, the former a 1v1 map, before it turned into a playable nightmare across all modes.

In all fairness, Sledgehammer Games is investigating Rust spawns, but there’s only so much that can be done on these smaller maps.