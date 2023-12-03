MW3 player finds ingenious way to farm annoying camo challenge

MW3’s camo grind isn’t as hard as it used to be, but some challenges do prove a problem. One player figured out a smart way to farm penetration kills after a legacy map returned.

Over the years, Call of Duty‘s camo system has evolved, challenging the truly dedicated gamers to grind the system. What used to require headshots only now requires random gameplay elements to achieve, such as kills while stunned and much more.

Modern Warfare 3 is no different, with a bevy of neat challenges to complete. Some have made the new system look simple, with players earning Interstellar in record time.

On the other hand, other players have struggled a bit. That is until one player found a way to achieve their goal.

MW3 player discovers unique way to complete camo challenge

As mentioned, some challenges are standard fair, such as getting kills or headshots. Others require more pizzazz, such as getting penetration kills.

The latter set of challenges is easier said than done, as it may require the stars to align to get enough penetration kills, let alone ten kills. However, Shipment’s arrival has seemingly made this challenge child’s play.

MW3 player Jonnyvue shared that the containers on Shipment are nearly paper thin, as they mowed down opposition in Hardcore Kill Confirmed.

If you’ve hopped in Shipment before, you know this video is lore accurate to the map, especially after recent entries have thrown a proper spawn system out the window. “The ending made me cough, such a perfect ending to the whole thing,” one player replied, as Jonnyvue died to an RPG.

Shipment is a map of chaos, and going in, you have to be aware it’s a nightmare compared to your conventional maps. The tradeoff is you can grind through the game in a matter of matches, as Shipment serves your best chance to unlock everything you need.

Hop into Shipment to grind MW3’s camo challenges before Sledgehammer Games becomes aware and patches the holes in the walls.