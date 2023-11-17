MW3 dev explains why bunny hopping isn’t in the game & if it could be added later

Sledgehammer Games is uncertain why bunny hopping was absent in the initial release of Modern Warfare 3 but hopes to add it to MW3 in the future.

The release of MW3 has not been what the community had hoped for. Some features that were missing at launch were the reduced time to sprint after sliding, as well as the addition of a health bar that was featured in the developer’s public Trello board.

The act of bunny hopping has been around since the days of Counter-Strike and has only evolved since then. It is a movement done by players to ‘hop’ around and make it unpredictable for the enemies to detect.

MW3 developers Greg Reisdorf and Adam Iscove went live on Twitch to maintain open communication between Sledgehammer and the community. During the stream, they addressed some of the community’s most burning questions about MW3. One of which included the question surrounding bunny-hopping.

Bunny hopping could make a return in MW3

When asked about bunny hopping, Sledgehammer developer Greg Reisdorf said he was unsure why it wasn’t in the game at launch. But there is still hope for those who missed the bunny hopping from MW 2019.

“I wish I had a good reason why [bunny hopping] wasn’t there to begin with,” said Reisdrof. “It’s not there right now, and we are looking to bring it back in some fashion.”

Apart from this passing remark, little else is known about the status of bunny hopping. While developers suggest the movement mechanic could make a comeback in the future, nothing official has been discussed.

The community’s reaction to the news was mixed on Twitter/X. Some players claimed they ‘hated‘ bunny hopping in previous titles. While others claimed that bunny hopping could fill the void that was left by skill-based matchmaking.

“Even though the casuals will cry, it makes for a much better experience,” said one Twitter/X user. “The low SBMM lobbies don’t do it anyway.”

While the community expresses a desire for bunny hopping to return in its original form from MW 2019, the developers’ intentions remain uncertain. In the meantime, players will have to rely on slide-canceling as their sole method of movement.