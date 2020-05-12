Modern Warfare May 12 update patch notes for PS4, Xbox One, PC

Infinity Ward have released another playlist update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, bringing back the popular Shoot the Rusty Ship 24/7 playlist, along with other modes and several new cosmetic bundles.

The updates continue to roll on in Modern Warfare as we near the midway point of Season 3, with developers Infinity Ward injecting more new content into the game's multiplayer.

This May 12 patch sees the return of Shoot the Rusty Ship, a fan-favorite 24/7 playlist that features Rust, Shipment and Shoot House - arguably the three most popular maps in one place.

Realism Gun Game Reloaded has also been added. This is a different take on the classic Gun Game playlist: In place of using default versions of weapons, players are handed special Blueprints, instead. Furthermore, the matches are played under the Realism format, so there will be no HUDs, mini-map, or loadout information.

Other than that, the available multiplayer playlists remain the same, featuring Ground War, Gunfight Blueprints, Gunfight Knives Only and Demolition.

Modern Warfare May 12 playlists:

Realism Gun Game Reloaded (new)

Rust, Shipment, Shoot House 24/7 (new)

Ground War

Gunfight Blueprints

Gunfight Knives Only

Demolition

In addition to the playlist changes, IW have also released a couple of new cosmetics bundles in the in-game store. First, we have the Iskra Operator Bundle, which includes Iskra, the newest Operator in the game.

The set, which costs 2,400 CoD Points, also comes with two weapon Blueprints that have the 'Dismemberment' tracer effect when fired, a helicopter skin, watch and more.

The second new bundle is called Twin Suns, which comes with a 'Parallax' LMG weapon blueprint and a Legendary handgun blueprint.

There's still some major new content that Infinity Ward will be releasing in the near future, including the Hardhat multiplayer map and Aisle 9, a new map for Gunfight. This update did not change anything in Warzone, so all of the modes and playlists available in the battle royale should have remained the same.