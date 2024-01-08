Modern Warfare 3 players claim most popular mode is “ruined” now

Modern Warfare 3 players have claimed that Domination — one of the most popular modes in Call of Duty for some years now — has been “ruined” by the spawn issues in the game.

Domination has been the top objective mode in Call of Duty for 15+ years now, first appearing in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The premise is to capture three areas of the map and accrue points through holding them, and players have long loved it for the ability to rack up streaks and make calculated plays based on a knowledge of where the enemy team is going to be.

It’s almost entirely a mode about map control and cutting off lanes so your team can effectively slay out and beat your opponents — but some players believe the spawns in MW3 have made that impossible.

MW3 spawns “ruined” Domination?

According to Modern Warfare 3 player Revolutionarydonky — and many in agreement on Reddit — “Domination is ruined with the state of these spawns.”

“Capturing a flag means almost nothing in terms of spawns now,” they explained. “Before a few weeks ago, capturing a flag would also heavily dictate where you would spawn, and now that principle is almost entirely thrown out the window, leading to completely unpredictable spawns, ruining the flow of combat that this game had before.”

They go on to plead with developers Sledgehammer Games to try to work on a solution for Season 1 Reloaded or the Season 2 update, saying that the game is “far less enjoyable” with these “senseless and sporadic” spawns.

Other players were in agreement, and while some argued it was understandable on tiny maps like Rust, Shipment, or Meat, they’ve found some of the bigger maps to have confusing spawns too, including Terminal, which some CDL fans and pros want to get removed from the competitive map pool.

For many years now, spawns have been a frequent complaint of different corners of the Call of Duty playerbase, in particular with the introduction of “squad spawns” in Modern Warfare 2019.

Whether Sledgehammer do actually make major spawn adjustments remains to be seen, but the frustration from players has certainly been growing.