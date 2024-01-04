CDL fans actually want legendary map removed as it’s ‘worst of all time’

Some Call of Duty League fans have called for one of the most legendary COD maps of all time to be removed from the competitive rotation, dubbing it the ‘worst of all time’ for one particular mode.

Modern Warfare 3 launched in November 2023, bringing with it all the classic 2009 MW2 maps fully remastered for the modern day.

These maps are some of the most iconic in franchise history, with the likes of Terminal, Highrise, and Rust earning a permanent spot in the hearts and memories of Call of Duty players.

While most players have loved the inclusion of these classic maps, competitive players have taken issue with some of them — and even want one of the most popular ones removed.

CDL fans want Terminal out of map pool

After a few weeks of the CDL being back, and several more of testing out all of the maps and modes, several players have earmarked Terminal as a map that needs to be removed.

“Is there any chance Terminal Hardpoint is removed from CDL after Major 1,” asked one player on the Call of Duty competitive subreddit. “I genuinely don’t want to play that map, it’s easily one of the worst hardpoint maps of all time.”

While you might usually expect such a comment to be met with furore, much of the comments on the post are in agreement.

“It’s actually terrible,” said one player. “I like the map for just casual pub play like a Dom maybe but it’s terrible for HP especially in comp.”

Others simply added that “every map is terrible,” while debating which maps could possibly replace Terminal if it were to be removed.

“Greece will replace it without a doubt,” said one player, with another fan adding that superstar SMGs like HyDra, aBeZy, and Simp would be “licking their chops at Greece.”

Whether or not Terminal Hardpoint is actually removed and replaced remains to be seen, but as one of the most iconic maps in the history of the franchise, this could cause a serious divide between competitive and casual players.