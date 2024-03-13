Modern Warfare 3 March 13 update patch notes: Spawn changes, Haymaker & Longbow nerfs, more

On March 13, a small update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone dropped, making a number of changes across both games, including ones that fans had asked for in previous updates. Here’s what changed.

While we’re only a week out from the Season 2 Reloaded update, there were certain things that developers Sledgehammer Games still wanted to change or fix in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

This includes weapon nerfs for some of the more popular meta guns as well as some notable spawn changes on one competitive Ranked map in particular.

Here are the full patch notes for the MW3 March 13 update.

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Added missing visual effects to the muzzle of the Lament BlackCell Blueprint.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Improved performance while scrolling in the Calling Cards menu. Tracked Prestige Challenges will no longer disappear from the Calling Cards menu. Seasonal content in offline mode will now match the available content in online mode. Saving a Custom Mod in the Gunsmith will no longer remove certain Camos.



PROGRESSION

Gilded Mastery Challenge for the SOA Subverter now displays the correct requirements.

Priceless Camo Challenge for the SOA Subverter is now properly tracked.

MAPS

Skidrow In Hardpoint, additional spawn points were added to decrease the probability of an unfavorable flip.



“One of many factors in spawn selection is to avoid a spawn trap. When a player dies soon after respawning, that spawn point is temporarily deprioritized. If there are not enough safe spawn points available, a spawn flip is more likely to occur. By adding additional spawn points, the system has more safe options available, decreasing the chance of a spawn flip.”

MODES

Private Match Increased maximum player and bot count from 12 to 24.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Assault Rifles

Holger 556 Ascent Lord Stock Revised Attachment description to better reflect its true statistics. This heavy stock provides better accuracy and recoil control.

FR 5.56 FR Sprinter & Recon Stock Pad Stocks Replaced Sprint Speed with Tactical Sprint Speed in the list of Pros to align with the true statistics.



Submachine Guns

Rival-9 Trebuchet Brake Muzzle Replaced duplicate JAK BFB with the correct name and description. This heavily vented brake is designed to mitigate vertical recoil and is especially effective on burst weapons.



Shotguns

Haymaker JAK Maglift Kit Increased minimum hipfire spread from 3.5deg/s to 4.9deg/s (+40%). Increased maximum hipfire spread from 4.4deg/s to 6.2deg/s (+41%). Increased tactical stance spread from 3deg/s to 4.2deg/s (+40%).



Sniper Rifles

Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Removed 30% hipfire spread benefit. Increased aim down sight time from 390ms to 470ms (+21%).



MWIII RANKED PLAY