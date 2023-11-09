Modern Warfare 3 fans outraged amid reports of scrapped MW3 Pick 10 system

Modern Warfare 3 will not feature a Pick 10 loadout system that was present in other titles according to reports from Bloomberg.

As its name implies, the Pick 10 system gives the player the ability to choose 10 elements to make up their loadout. These typically consist of a primary, secondary, perks, and equipment like lethals and tacticals.

This feature has been present in Call of Duty since Black Ops 2 and has consistently remained in the game in different iterations since then. With some titles including equipment like Wild Cards and Operator mods.

Article continues after ad

With the latest instalment in the CoD franchise the Pick 10 system will look different than in previous versions. According to the reports, the new system is a morphed version of what was previously implemented.

Article continues after ad

Infinity Ward reportedly removed Pick 10 system from MW3

Sledgehammer Games is the current developer for MW3. However, as it is a continuation of MW2, the previous developer, Infinity Ward, still plays a role in its development.

The most recent adjustment made by Infinity Ward to MW3’s multiplayer involved replacing the original Pick 10 system with a new version. Upon seeing reports of this change, players expressed dissatisfaction and criticized Infinity Ward for making a ‘horrible’ decision.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Infinity Ward got to put their two cents in what others are doing,” said one user. “Let the team build how they want it.”

Some users on Twitter were even calling for Infinity Ward to stop developing CoD games altogether following this ‘L’ decision.

Article continues after ad

“Infinity Ward truly should never touch Call of duty again, let’s not forget Ghosts or Infinite Warfare,” said another user. “The old IW from 2009 is not the IW from 2019!”

Sledgehammer have not made any comments on the current Pick 10 system, or lack thereof. However, the developers have proven to make positive changes to the game following player feedback.