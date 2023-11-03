Modern Warfare 3 finally removing controversial MW2 feature players hated

Sledgehammer Games has removed Weapon Tuning from Modern Warfare 3 after community feedback.

Weapon Tuning was first introduced in MW2, which was released in 2022 under the developer Infinity Ward. This feature would allow players to enter Gunsmith and intricately tweak all of the additional attachments for each gun in the game.

MW2 was the first Call of Duty title to introduce Weapon Tuning to the Gunsmith – and it was met with mixed reviews. Some players appreciated the idea of tuning to achieve a desired gun play, but others were frustrated with the lack of clarity to what exactly they were tweaking.

As the release of MW3 closes in, Sledgehammer are beginning to close in on what the final version of the game will look like to players. The first step to this was removing the weaponing tuning system and making Gunsmith ‘easier’ to use.

MW3 does away with Weapon Tuning in Gunsmith

In the latest Call of Duty blog, Sledgehammer addressed the Weapon Tuning feature directly. The change is stated to be made after taking community feedback into account.

“Based on community feedback, Sledgehammer Games has removed the Weapon Tuning feature present in MW2 and has made further improvements to make Gunsmith easier to use,” says the post. “This change to Weapon Tuning applies to both MW3 and MW3 weapons that utilize modifications.”

The news of Weapon Tuning being removed from the game was considered a ‘W’ by the fan base, with some people saying that the feature made making loadouts a long process and others saying it was almost ‘useless’ for casual players.

“Weapon Tuning is cool but in my opinion it’s almost useless for casual players,” said one Twitter user. “People are going to look up a loadout with the best attachments and tuning anyway.”

Sledgehammer continues to prove that they are willing to listen to community feedback with the release of their most recent title. Players can jump into MW3 when it releases globally on November 10.