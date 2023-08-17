Modern Warfare 3 breaks COD mold with dynamic open-ended Campaign missions

Modern Warfare 3 is the next game in the Call of Duty franchise, with bundles of new content coming — but Campaign players have been given a reason to get seriously excited.

Over the years, COD players who love the Campaign above anything else have had a tumultuous time. They’ve not loved every entry into the series, and 2018’s Black Ops 4 didn’t even feature a Campaign at all, with a clear focus on the other modes in the game.

This year, though, Sledgehammer Games have put some serious work into the Campaign to give players something different, and it doesn’t sound as though it’ll disappoint.

For the first time in Call of Duty history, the annual release will see a direct sequel to the previous year’s title, meaning that players waiting for answers or more content from Modern Warfare 2 will get exactly what they’re looking for.

That’s not all, though, as the game looks set to feature more open-world style missions, with players given the authority to play certain facets of the story exactly as they wish.

“Open” Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

According to a graphic published on Thursday, August 17, following the MW3 reveal, the Campaign will feature Open Combat Missions: Player directed missions that give the player the choice and to direct the task at hand.

Whether you want to play a certain situation stealthily or go in all guns blazing, there are a number of Campaign missions that will put the decision in your hands.

This won’t be true for all missions, with only a selection of them providing these options, but it gives players far more flexibility in how their story plays out, as well as more replayability to play out every possible scenario in the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is due to launch on all platforms on November 10.