Reverse Sweep: No one will rival OpTic or FaZe all year | CDL Review

Published: 28/Mar/2022 22:15

by Jaret Kappelman
Dexerto’s Reverse Sweep crew of ACHES, Enable, Parasite, and Censor sat down to recap the final week of the CDL Major 2 Qualifiers and how they believe no one will reach OpTic or FaZe’s level this season.

With the Major 2 bracket set in place, our Reverse Sweep panel took a look at the win streak OpTic Texas is on, how Atlanta FaZe are still great despite their record and the Subliners new roster.

Check out where they rank all 12 teams in the league ahead of the Major 2 LAN and why they believe the finals will be OpTic against FaZe.

