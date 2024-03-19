HRM & RAM-9 nerfed in Warzone March 19 update: Full patch notes

Warzone developers Raven Software have made some adjustments to the meta submachine guns in the game, nerfing both the HRM and RAM-9 in an update deployed on March 19.

Here’s exactly what has changed with the two popular SMGs:

RAM-9 Near-Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 27. Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

HRM-9 Max Damage Range decreased to 11.30 meters, down from 12.95.



With adjustments to the damage ranges of both weapons, we may see them fall more in line with the other guns in their class, as well as see assault rifles or LMGs utilized more over medium to long-range gunfights.

In the patch notes, it is also confirmed that the Night Vision Gulag has been disabled, with laser attachments removed too, which will be music to the ears of many players.

Article continues after ad

Here are the full patch notes.

WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Near-Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 27. Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

HRM-9 Max Damage Range decreased to 11.30 meters, down from 12.95.



Melee

Soulrender Players will no longer experience a delay after throwing Equipment or swapping to the Soulrender.



GAMEPLAY

Gulag Night Vision Gulag has been disabled. Laser attachments have been removed and replaced in Gulag loadouts.



BUG FIXES