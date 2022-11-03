How to watch The Flank $30k Modern Warfare 2 tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

The Flank, the Call of Duty esports Twitch show hosted by former pro Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto, is organizing a $30,000 Modern Warfare 2 tournament for current and former pros to play. Here’s how you can tune in and all the teams that will be taking to battle.

Since his injury-induced retirement from professional Call of Duty in 2021, ZooMaa has gone on to become a huge name on Twitch, especially due to the success of The Flank as the source of a lot of the drama and rumors in the CoD scene.

Now, they’re doing something even bigger for the community by hosting a $30k tournament, with teams consisting of current and former pros, decided by duos spinning a wheel to find out their teammates.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tourney.

The Flank $30k MW2 tournament stream & schedule

The Flank $30k invitational takes place on Thursday, November 3, and will be broadcast live on ZooMaa’s Twitch channel, embedded above.

You can also watch the tournament through the individual players’ channels if you’d rather watch one single POV.

Matches kick off at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT / 7 PM GMT) and are expected to last several hours through the duration of the evening.

The Flank $30k MW2 tournament format & teams

There will be 12 teams competing in the Flank $30k invitational, playing Hardpoint and Search & Destroy in a best-of-3 matchup. The bracket has not yet been announced at the time of writing, with teams picking one player to represent them in a Free For All to determine seeding.

The teams were decided by AR and SMG duos pairing up, then spinning a wheel to be slotted into a team with their opposites. For example, the OpTic Texas AR duo were teaming up and the wheel was spun to find their SMG teammates. Here are the results:

Attach, Cammy, CleanX, Standy Accuracy, Sib, Envoy, Kenny Methodz, Owakening, Havok, Vikul Zer0, PaulEhx, HyDra, Kismet MajorManiak, Brack, JoeDeceives, aBeZy SlasheR, Cellium, TJHaly, Prolute Octane, Drazah, Scump, Shotzzy Insight, Scrappy, Asim, Nastie Skyz, Priestahh, Afro, Bance Dashy, iLLeY, Vivid, Nero Clayster, Temp, Pred, Mack Crimsix, Rated, Apathy, Slacked

There’s already been some drama among teams, as London Royal Ravens’ Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila said he would refuse to play alongside his former New York Subliners teammates when they were drawn together, following their dramatic breakup following the 2022 season.

It seems as though all is in order now, though, and they will play alongside each other, though they’re already being referred to as ‘Team Beef.’

Make sure to catch the tournament to see which teams come out on top for their share of the $30k prize pool.