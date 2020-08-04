How to watch $15k TeeP's Trials Warzone tourney: streams, bracket, teams

Call of Duty World Champion and star Twitch streamer Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow is hosting another running of his popular 'TeeP's Trail's' Warzone tournament, and we've got everything you need to follow all the action live.

Since the release of Warzone back in March, TeeP has been one of the most popular and standout streamers of the game on Twitch, and now he's returning the favor with another one of his stacked Warzone competitions.

With this being the final major Warzone event before Season 5 kicks off on August 5, the star-studded collection of players will be going all-out for the biggest slice of the $15,000 prize pool.

When is the TeeP's Trials Warzone event?

The competition kicks off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on Tuesday, August 4, and is expected to last at least a few hours. Polchow himself is livestreaming the event on his own Twitch channel, which we've included below for your convenience.

Additional streams:

We've also included some of the participants' individual streams, where they're broadcasting their own POVs for the duration of the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHfsjRiLQTY

Live bracket

Here is how the initial bracket looks for this tournament. It's being updated live throughout the day on the official TeeP's Trials web-page as the results from all the matches roll in.

Players and teams

As mentioned above, this tournament features some of the biggest names in the Call of Duty community, and gaming overall, including the likes of NICKMERCS, Tfue, Symfuhny, Karma, Nadeshot, TimTheTatman, and more.

Symfuhny & HusKers

Maven & AverageJoeWo

Karma & UnRationaL

Nadeshot & Exzachtt

Aydan & MuTeX

LuckyChamu & GDBooya (qualifier)

DougisRaw & Bronana

Rated & TheDezmond

Vikkstar & ItsWarsZ

Tfue & Wuskin

TimTheTatman & Frozone

Tommey & Almxnd

KingRichard & Jukeyz

Pacesetter & Stukawaki (qualifier)

NICKMERCS & Swagg

BobbyPoffGaming & SuperEvan

Format, rules, & prize breakdown

Today's TeeP's Trials is a double-elimination tournament that features a popular 'kill-race' format used for most 2v2 Duos competitions. In each round, the teams matched up against each other in the bracket must queue into a Quads match together, so while they're technically teammates in-game, they're opponents for the purposes of the event.

In the Winners Bracket matches, there are two games of Warzone played per matchup, with the duo that gets the more eliminations through both games advancing to the next round. The same concept applies for the Losers Bracket, except those matches feature only a single game.

In the Grand Final, the team that made it out of the Losers Bracket needs to win two separate matches, while the Winners Bracket duo only has to win one.

In case of any ties, one additional game is played where the first duo to hit 10 kills is the winner, and if no one manages to get that many, the team that ends up with the more eliminations advances.

There's also this major rule in case Jailbreak in-game event occurs:

If a duo is fully eliminated and have no Gulag attempts left and the in-game event "Jailbreak" occurs. Upon re-deploying because of this event, the duo who was fully eliminated before this event was initiated in-game must immediately eliminate themselves. Players that have been re-deployed because of this CANNOT float around in their parachutes or accumulate or attempt to accumulate further eliminations. Doing so may result in a forfeit. Any eliminations accumulated by the eliminated team will not count.

To eliminate yourself upon re-deploy due to "Jailbreak" being activated, open your parachute and immediate cut the cord to your parachute. Doing this will cause your character to fall straight to the ground and eliminate yourself.

As for the prize breakdown, the $15,000 prize pool will be split between the top-four placing teams, with the winner receiving a whopping $7,000!