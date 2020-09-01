How to lock doors in Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty players are starting to figure out a brand new trick for locking doors in Modern Warfare and Warzone — and it could be the difference between life and death on the battlefield.

After winning the Call of Duty League Championship on Sunday, August 30, three-time world champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks tweeted out asking if any other pro teams besides New York Subliners had figured out how to lock doors, goading his opponents and making players realize they may have missed a game-changing mechanic.

It became clear after a while that while a few players knew about it — and even say it’s actually really easy to do — a large number of people are none the wiser.

Doors are a new addition to the Call of Duty franchise, with Modern Warfare and battle royale hit Warzone being the first to implement doors that can be opened and closed… and locked, apparently.

While the inclusion of the new feature has split players, the fact is that they’re on the maps and can be used to your advantage, regardless of which gamemode you’re playing.

So, how do you lock doors in the game? It’s actually really simple. Here’s what you have to do, and we’ve dropped a clip down below from Subliners coach John Boble so you can see it in action:

Approach an open door, or open it yourself. Close the door by walking into it — not by pressing the action button or slamming it in the opposite direction. Repeat the process on any doors in the building you’re in if need be — this could be especially important in Warzone or game modes such as Hardpoint. Sit on the inside of the door, and laugh at the opponents trying and failing to enter your building.

😂🤣 i do it in cdl when i'm really bored pic.twitter.com/yVtQ2uVEpa — John Boble (@Boble) August 31, 2020

What’s interesting about Boble’s clip is that he even peeks the door to see outside, and his opponent still can’t break through it, instead stuck on the outside and resigned to finding an alternative entry point.

In his tweets, Clayster does point out that there’s only one way to counter these locked doors: grenades.

So, if you encounter this issue, simply throw your stun grenade at the door and it should unlock and blast open. But, if you’re keeping the door locked yourself, you might need to throw a Trophy System nearby to keep it closed for longer.