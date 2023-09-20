How to get Zombie Ghost Operator skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Ghost has never been more deadly. The iconic CoD character now has his own undead skin across Warzone, Modern Warfare 2, and soon, Modern Warfare 3 as well. Here’s how to get the Zombie Ghost Operator skin for yourself.

Ghost has been a legendary figure in the Call of Duty franchise for well over a decade now. The mysterious yet always reliable ally first appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009 but has continued to show up in various forms ever since.

Be it as a central character once again in Infinity Ward’s rebooted Modern Warfare series, or simply just as a skin in multiplayer, Ghost has been everywhere. Well, except for the lands between.

Now, Zombie Ghost has come to life and the unique Operator Skin is available across both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, with Modern Warfare 3 set to follow later this year. Here’s how you can unlock it for yourself.

How to unlock Zombie Ghost Operator skin

To unlock the Zombie Ghost Operator skin, you simply have to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 digitally.

By pre-ordering this year’s CoD release, you’ll instantly unlock the Zombie Ghost skin for use across Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. And given the fact a bunch of content is set to carry over between MW2 and MW3, this new cosmetic is also on that list, meaning it’ll be available in MW3 at launch as well.

However, it’s worth noting the Zombie Ghost skin can only be acquired through digital pre-orders. If you pre-order a physical version at a brick-and-mortar store, you won’t be granted access to the undead skin.

For anyone that already had an MW3 pre-order placed in digital storefronts, your reward will be provided on September 27.

So that’s all there is to know about the Zombie Ghost Operator skin for now. Given the hype surrounding Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its November 10 release, you can expect to see plenty of the undead Ghost in your lobbies over the next few weeks.