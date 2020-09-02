How to get free Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Combat Pack on PS4

Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5’s Reloaded update has included a new Combat Pack that PS Plus users can claim for free. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the exclusive cosmetic bundle for PS4.

Following the highly anticipated release of Warzone’s Season 5, Infinity Ward released their seasonal “Reloaded” update, on August 25, to keep the Call of Duty title fresh with more content.

Advertisement

With the addition of new operators, the Finn LMG, and more, Activision has also released yet another exclusive Combat Pack for Playstation Plus users.

These exclusive cosmetic packs are typically released with every Modern Warfare and Warzone season, offering any PS4 players with an active Plus subscription free in-game rewards.

Advertisement

What's in the Season 5 Reloaded Combat Pack?

This new cosmetic bundle includes eight unique items, ranging from new skins to charms and even some Double XP Consumable.

However, the most notable reward in the pack might be the OTTER operator and his new "Lock and Stock" skin, for those who have yet to unlock the playable character.

Plenty of the items in the Season Five Reloaded Combat Pack also seem to share shopping-based designs and titles. You can find the full list of rewards below.

Advertisement

Epic 'Checkout' Emblem

Epic OTTER 'Lock and Stock' skin

OTTER Operator

Epic 'Shop Smart' Calling Card

Epic 'Price Check' Charm

Consumable Double XP Token

Epic 'Box Cutter' Melee Weapon Blueprint

Legendary 'Yellow Belly' Handgun Blueprint

How to get the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Combat Pack

As this is an exclusive bundle, only Warzone and Modern Warfare's Ps4 players with an active PS Plus subscription will be able to claim this pack. Here's what you'll need to do.

Visit the Franchise section of the Modern Warfare/Warzone Store tab. Scroll down until you reach to the 'Miscellaneous' section Find and click on Combat Pack (Season 5 Reloaded) Claim your reward and download the pack.

How long is this Combat Pack available?

The Reloaded bundle will only be available in the franchise store until October 1, 2020, but with the sixth season also starting on that day, it is likely that a new Combat Pack will take its so place, so make sure to grab yours before they're gone.