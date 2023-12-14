Hogwarts Legacy on track to clear Modern Warfare 3 as 2023’s best-selling game

Hogwarts Legacy has nabbed the top spot in the latest rankings for 2023’s top-selling games. While Modern Warfare 3 sales flagged in comparison to last year’s Modern Warfare 2.

The latest sales rankings for 2023’s top games have been released, and the results have a few surprises.

Most notably, Hogwarts Legacy; a standalone, single-player title has taken the number one spot. The title, which saw some polarizing opinions across social media when it dropped, is reportedly on track to reach 20 million copies sold.

And it’s currently outselling both Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo IV.

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy surpassed all expectations in 2023.

It’s worth noting that MW3 only dropped last month, while Hogwarts Legacy was one of 2023’s first triple A releases and has had all year to accrue sales.

Still, it’s unusual to see a game that’s basically done and dusted rank so highly among the top games sold at year’s end, there’s also been no additional DLC announced for it to date.

And it’s managed to overtake a number of other popular titles, including Game Awards favorites.

Hogwarts — which wasn’t nominated in a single category at this year’s Game Awards — also managed to beat sales of 2022’s top award winner; Elden Ring.

This year’s game of the year winner, Baldur’s Gate 3, hasn’t made the list for 20 games sold yet. Though it’s worth keeping in mind this particular list doesn’t track digital sales, of which BG3 has certainly sold plenty.

Activision Modern Warfare 3’s initial sales haven’t quite eclipsed Hogwart’s year-to-date sales.

There’s a fair chance Hogwarts Legacy is on a lot of people’s Christmas lists this year, and as it’s available across consoles and PC, it’s likely receiving a bit of a boost in sales at the end of the year.

Still, 20 million copies thus far is nothing to sneer at, even with help from Santa.

Whether Hogwarts Legacy will stay on top to end the year, however, remains to be seen. But it’s certainly interesting to see it maintain such impressive sales throughout the first year of its release.