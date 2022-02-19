Hastr0 names his GOAT COD pro | Quickfire Questions

Mike ‘hastr0’ Rufail is one of the biggest names not just in Call of Duty, but esports. He’s not just seen, but overseen, the scene growth for more than a decade. However, who is the COD GOAT in his eyes? What about his favorite roster of all time? We asked him.

Hastr0’s story of Call of Duty pro climbing to the top of the ranks as the owner of one of gaming’s biggest organizations, Envy, is akin to a fairytale. A fierce competitor at heart, he has strong opinions on the Call of Duty scene.

As part of our Dexerto Originals series with Hastr0, we asked him some quickfire questions with his take on Call of Duty, including who is the definitive GOAT and his favorite roster of all time.

