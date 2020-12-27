 H3CZ and Attach explain how GAs in professional CoD are "hurting the game" - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

H3CZ and Attach explain how GAs in professional CoD are “hurting the game”

Published: 27/Dec/2020 21:05

by Julian Young
hecz h3cz attach eavesdrop podcast call of duty league cod cdl GA gentleman's agreement
YouTube / HECZ

Share

Attach Call of Duty League Challengers H3CZ

The Call of Duty League’s OpTic Chicago owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez and Minnesota ROKKR pro Dillon ‘Attach’ Price explain how too many Gentleman’s Agreements in professional CoD are hurting the CDL and Challenger scenes.

With the 2021 CDL schedule announcement and the start of the next CoD Challengers season expected to take place in January, the hype surrounding 2021’s competitive scene continues to heat up.

On the December 26 episode of the Eavesdrop podcast, OpTic Chicago’s H3CZ sat down with veteran pro player Attach to discuss the upcoming season. One major concern for the owner and player is how Gentleman’s Agreements (GAs) could negatively affect the pro scene in 2021.

For those unfamiliar with the term, GAs are essentially unofficial agreements between all of the pro teams to not use certain weapons, perks, attachments, or anything that they collectively feel is too powerful to be competitive but aren’t banned in the official ruleset.

Attach Eavesdrop Podcast
YouTube / HECZ
Attach explains how recent GAs involving weapons and maps are affecting pro play leading up to the 2021 CDL season.

H3CZ kicks off the conversation by asking Attach what changes he wants to see in the 2021 season, specifically asking about Gentleman’s Agreements: “What’s up with all these GAs dude?”

Attach responded by criticizing the number of GAs currently in effect for the pro scene, confirming that “they’re getting a little crazy.” He brought the most recent one regarding the AK74u Task Force barrel, which was called overpowered because it can kill opponents in three headshots.

Switching over to the topic of Challengers, he explained how amateur players are requesting restrictions for the AK47 assault rifle, KSP 45 SMG, and the 1911 sidearm: “I think the GAs are getting a little too out-of-hand right now.”

(For mobile users, segment starts at 39:00)

Attach would like there to be a middle ground, but feels like there are some players who are abusing GAs for personal reasons.

“I feel like some people are just like I don’t like this gun, I want it gone,” he explained. “Maybe one team doesn’t want something gone . . . they’re just gonna get blacklisted?”

H3CZ and Attach both agree that the GA situation has gone too far. “It’s hurting the game,” H3CZ chimed in at one point, saying “now it’s becoming a spectacle.” The two also agree that a recent decision to restrict certain maps – specifically Crossroads – is also taking things too far.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Crossroads Map
Activision / Treyarch
Attach voiced concerns about recent GAs, like a decision that Crossroads would no longer be a map in the pro scrim rotation.

Attach also pointed out how too many GAs can affect the viewing experience as well, wondering how casual viewers will feel if most of the guns they play with every day aren’t being used by the pros when they compete.

In addition, H3CZ called out the players who are asking for all of these bans to be implemented. The OpTic owner feels that some players who didn’t make a pro team or were cut during the switch to 4v4 are trying to use these GAs to boost themselves into a team’s starting lineup.

While some in the professional Call of Duty scene have major issues with the state of GAs and their effect on professional play, the practice has been in place for years and will likely continue. Just how far some players might try to take these agreements still remains to be seen.

Call of Duty

New Warzone map: Ural Mountains rumors and release date leaks

Published: 27/Dec/2020 16:44 Updated: 27/Dec/2020 16:45

by Joe Craven
Treyarch/Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s first year being an unmitigated success, many fans are curious about when a new map is coming. Here’s everything we know so far about a new battle royale map, potential release date, and how it will interact with Black Ops Cold War.

When Rebirth Island released in Warzone, it’s probably fair to say that some players were slightly disappointed. The map, which is based on the ‘Rebirth’ mission from the original Black Ops, is not intended to be a big new battle royale map, but it still left some players feeling slightly under-changed. The big map is expected to come later.

Rumors have already been swirling about another new Warzone setting, despite Rebirth Island only just launching with Season One in mid-December. That update also saw Black Ops Cold War integrated into Warzone, but that’s far from the end of BOCW’s influence in Warzone.

Treyarch/Activision
The Rebirth Island map provides players with a chaotic and fast-paced gameplay experience.

Ural Mountains Warzone Map

The most prominent rumor surrounding a future Warzone map is that it will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.

The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine and Ruka, both set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. Sanatorium is an upcoming Fireteam map, set to be released in January. Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’

As a 40-player game mode, the maps in Fireteam are considerably bigger than a standard 6v6 map. Speculation suggests they would fit together as different POIs in a larger battle royale map.

Furthermore, it would be an easy transition. Fireteam already uses several of Warzone’s mechanics, like parachuting, down-but-not-out states, pings, armor and looting.

Ruka from Black ops Cold War
Treyarch
Ruka is set in the Ural Mountains, a real-life mountain range in modern Russia.

Given the links with Black Ops Cold War, we could well see even more of a crossover between the battle royale and the 2020 CoD installment. More weapons will make the switch as Treyarch add them, with scorestreaks and vehicles also possible.

Fireteam maps have vehicles like the T-72 Tanks, Dirt Bikes, Buggies, Snowmobiles and Helicopters, some of which are already available in Warzone.

Warzone new map release date

At the time of writing, these remain strictly rumors for now with the potential implementation of a Ural Mountains map still some way off. Leaks and rumors have hinted at a March 2021 release date, which would coincide with Warzone’s one year anniversary.

It’s possible that Treyarch are delaying it until new maps (which would form vital POIs of a Warzone map) have been released in Black Ops Cold War. As previously mentioned, Fireteam players can get excited for Sanatorium.

Warzone players, on the other hand, can look forward to whatever Treyarch and Infinity Ward have in store. Even if these rumors aren’t spot on, it looks like we’re building to something big.

What about Verdansk?

Downtown POI in warzone
Infinity Ward
Downtown Verdansk – one of the most popular areas in Warzone.

So far, Warzone has simply focused on updates to the current map, Verdansk, rather than adding any completely new maps (Rebirth Island notwithstanding).

It’s unknown whether more map changes are planned for Verdansk, but with so much lore and interesting new areas added in Season 1, we’d expect there still to be more planned.