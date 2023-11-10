Land0 retires from CDL casting just as MW3’s season kicks off

Call of Duty League caster Landon ‘LandO’ Sanders announced he will be taking a break from casting for the foreseeable furture.

LandO has been in the Call of Duty community since 2016 when he was a content creator for UMG Gaming and later Team Envy. He later left content creation behind when he joined the casting team during the inaugural season of the CDL.

Former caster Benson left the casting team in 2020 amid a legal issue surrounding misconduct ,and LandO would take his place, teaming up with caster and analyst Jeremy “Studyy” Astacio.

After spending the last three years with Activision and the CDL, LandO took to YouTube to release a video regarding his future steps in his career.

The Call of Duty community honors LandO’s career

LandO starts off the video by saying that he doesn’t know if he is retiring from casting or if he is simply taking a break. However, what is clear is that he will not be returning to cast the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 season.

“I know it’s time for me to step away,” said LandO. “I know it’s time for me to go on and do something different. This feels like the most difficult decision I’ve had to make in my life. I don’t know if that comes as a surprise to some people, or maybe it’s not.”

LandO explained that he had not been paying attention to the release of MW3. In previous years he explained that he would not only be playing the game but watching streams and taking notes. It seems that LandO had already determined his future by the conclusion of the previous season.

“I’ve known for a while that this is it,” said LandO. “I even came into Champs from last season thinking in my head that this could be the last time. I walked into Sunday thinking that this could be the final moment that I have.”

Following his announcement, members within the CDL took the time to commemorate LandO and what he had accomplished over the last three years. He has the support of both professional players and his former colleagues following his announcement.

“Thank you Lando,” said caster and analyst Miles Ross. “Thank you for your wit, your talent, the insane sound bites, your kindness, your voice and the seemingly endless supply of air in those lungs. Boundless passion, impossibly hard work, love and painful laughter are how I’ll remember our time together. You are a brilliant person and a good friend. GGs brother.”

LandO does not yet know what is next for him in terms of casting or content creation. Additionally, the CDL has not revealed who may be replacing him as a caster for the upcoming year.