Crazy Warzone exploit gives players infinite Underbarrel ammo

A Call of Duty YouTuber has discovered an exploit that grants players infinite Underbarrel ammo in Modern Warfare's Warzone battle royale.

While Modern Warfare has been full to the brim with exploits in its multiplayer, they have been few and far between in Verdansk.

Aside from players being able to develop invincibility after buying back their allies in the final circle, there is little in the way of nifty tricks that bend the rules and allow players to get one up on their opponents.

While there have been numerous problems (such as the infamous Ghost perk issues) that have affected Warzone gameplay negatively, this trick actually works in players’ favor.

Essentially, players need to equip an Underbarrel launcher of their choice to a weapon in their Custom Loadout, and then equip this class by using a loadout drop in-game.

Then, players simply need to swap between an item on the ground and their weapon to refresh their Underbarrel ammo, as Acez Gaming demonstrates in their video.

Segment starts at 2:45 for mobile users.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgZIcbZILu4

The crux of the exploit comes due to the fact that (as it currently stands), a player's baseline Underbarrel magazine is replenished each time they drop their weapon and pick it back up.

This isn’t the case for normal weapons’ ammunition stacks, as a player carries them separately to the weapon — meaning a player’s regular ammo is dictated by what stocks they have on their person.

Given the plethora of Underbarrel attachments available, there are multiple ways that you can benefit from having unlimited Underbarrel ammo, with everything from Flashbangs to Snapshot grenades.

As Acez showed in the clip, the exploit is perfect for providing coverage if your teammates are stuck out in the open, as you can deploy multiple smokes at once and create the perfect blanket coverage to facilitate a quick getaway.

Or if you’re holding the top of a building like a fortress, perhaps you could Overkill two weapons with Underbarrel… One with Snapshot rounds for intel, and another with highly explosive rounds to wreak havoc from above.