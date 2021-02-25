 Clayster reveals that Empire’s Huke considered quitting CoD for Valorant - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Clayster reveals that Empire’s Huke considered quitting CoD for Valorant

Published: 25/Feb/2021 23:29 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 23:54

by Theo Salaun
huke clayster valorant dallas empire
Call of Duty League / Riot Games

Call of Duty League dallas empire

Explaining how the Dallas Empire made their roster change for CDL 2021, Clayster revealed that Huke nearly quit Call of Duty to pursue Valorant so that the rest of the team could stay together.

The Call of Duty League shifted from 5v5 to 4v4 in the change to Black Ops Cold War in 2021. That forced a difficult decision on every single team in the CDL, but particularly so for the Empire, whose starting five were cohesive enough to dominate CDL Champs 2020.

Put between a rock and a hard place, the vast majority of fans and peers expected the Dallas decision to settle on two choices: James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks or Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter. With Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas and Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal forming a deadly core young trio known as “Xeo,” most believed that the Empire would need to choose one of the veterans to move on from.

In response to random fans on Reddit making baseless assumptions, Clayster explained that the process wasn’t so simple. In fact, Xeo was at risk of disbanding as Huke apparently wanted to quit CoD and pursue Valorant so that his teammates could remain together.

clayster reddit huke

As Clayster reveals, team owner Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail hoped to put the decision in his players’ hands. As was already known, the organization tried to move quickly so that whoever was dropped would be able to have as much time as possible to secure a new team of their choice.

Once Rufail gave the players a chance to decide their roster for the next season, Clay shares a surprising anecdote about Huke, who is already an early MVP candidate in 2021: “Huke tried to quit and play Valorant or some s**t to let us four stay together.” 

As should be no surprise, despite his best intentions, no one would let the standout SMG do so. “Obviously, nobody would let him do that (nor would I ever let him quit CoD to let me have a spot).”

Dallas Empire Huke CDL 2021
Dallas Empire
Huke has been a maestro to start the 2021 season.

As selfless as can be, Huke’s offer is evidence of the cohesion the 2020 Empire enjoyed. While fans are disappointed that the team had to split up, that decision was due to external factors and, for the time being, appears to have worked out favorably for all sides.

At the moment, both the Empire and Clayster’s New York Subliners are sitting at a comfortable 2-1 in the 2021 standings. On Friday, they’ll meet in-game for the first time since CDL Champs (and New York fans may end up hoping Huke wasn’t prevented from swapping to Valorant).

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 9:22

by Andrew Amos
ESL

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Ax1le: 28.5 total kills
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Hobbit: 43.5 total deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points
  • Electronic: 6.5 total assists
    • Over = 95 points
    • Under = 105 points
  • Flamie: 18.5 total headshots
    • Over = 105 points
    • Under = 95 points
  • S1mple: 75.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points

Visit Thrive Fantasy

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Buster: 45.5 total kills
    • Over = 115 points
    • Under = 85 points
  • Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
    • Over = 80 points
    • Under = 120 points
  • Magisk: 9.5 total assists
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points
  • gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

