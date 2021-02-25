Scump hits back at CDL fans criticizing OpTic’s Search & Destroy struggles - Dexerto

With OpTic Chicago struggling to find a run of form in their Call of Duty League Search and Destroy maps, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has hit out at the team’s critics over their performances.

Across their opening three matches of the CDL 2021 season, OpTic have won just one of their first four Search and Destroy maps, which came in their opening matchup against Paris Legion.

Since then, they’ve shown clear weaknesses, including a 6-0 loss in their second map against Atlanta FaZe — a map in which Scump himself failed to register even a single kill.

That said, Scump doesn’t seem too concerned right now — and is a little confused about why others are so concerned about their record in these early days of the season.

Following another S&D loss, this time 6-4 to Toronto Ultra, Scump took to Twitter to speak to his followers and, ultimately, discuss the major talking point.

“Improving on a game mode isn’t an overnight thing,” he said. “People expect us to just magically practice and become insane at SnD. It’s our third match.”

He added that they were also a top 3 SnD team during the Modern Warfare season but people were still insistent that they struggled, clearly somewhat confused at how people are perceiving their matches.

Improving on a game mode isn’t an over night thing. People expect us to just magically practice and become insane at snd. It’s our third match. We were a top 3 snd team last year too, but people say we sucked at it I don’t get it. — OpTic Scump (@scump) February 25, 2021

It’s true that during the 2020 CDL season, the Chicago side were very good at Search and Destroy, but there is perhaps the overhanging stigma of the former OpTic teams, which were very strong respawn sides but struggled in the one-life game mode.

Needless to say, OpTic won’t be too worried right now. At the time of Scump’s tweet, OpTic has a 2-1 record with their only loss against an incredible Atlanta side.

If their Search game does become comparable to their Hardpoint or Control, they’ll be serious championship contenders.