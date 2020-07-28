Chicago Huntsmen’s Arcitys defends himself over “costing” accusations

Chicago Huntsmen Call of Duty star Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson has hit out at people “beating him while he’s down” and accusing him of “costing” his teammates at CDL Toronto.

Toronto was the final Home Series of the regular season, with teams confirming their seeding ahead of the Call of Duty League Playoffs.

At the event, Chicago Hunstmen were shockingly knocked out of the tournament in 5-6th place by an OpTic Gaming Los Angeles side who have struggled to string together wins this season — especially against top opposition

While the match result was a surprise, Arcitys and his teammates likely don’t appreciate rival fans, or even their own fans, sending them hate about it.

That is the reality, though, and Arcitys has addressed the naysayers, calling them out during a livestream on July 27.

After kicking up the stream to play in a series of 10s with fellow pro players, the Assault Rifle player spoke to his chat to discuss the situation.

“Most of you are real ones, but those of you who beat me down when I’m already down… you guys are f**kers,” he said to his chat. “They say, ‘how do you lose that dude? It was OGLA.’ Oh, man, can you get off my sack?”

He then complained about having to play 10s to “build chemistry,” adding that he’s playing with Drazah who had just knocked him out of the tournament.

“I’m literally getting told I need to play more Call of Duty,” he continued, before mimicking fans of the team, who tell him he’s “costing Seth [Scump].” To them, his response was that he has “the most engagements of any AR,” proving how much he does on the map.

Later in the stream, Arcitys also voiced some frustrations with his teammates, saying that he tries to discuss and analyze their gameplay, but gets nothing in response. “I sit there and make a speech after we lose a match and they’re just sitting there saying ‘Yo, thanks for the subscription.’ So I just had a 10-minute conversation with Troy [Sender] about getting better.”

Needless to say, Arcitys is obviously not satisfied with the state of things right now, especially since his team’s loss to OGLA at CDL Toronto.

With Champs right around the corner, the Huntsmen will be looking to get everything in order to give them the best chance of winning — but it won’t just be the team they’ve got to answer to, as the fans’ expectations for them might just be even higher.