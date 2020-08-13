Call of Duty 'signs' Man Utd star Paul Pogba to Verdansk FC

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has secured a transfer to Call of Duty's Verdansk FC, and just about everybody hasn't got a clue what that even means.

Some of you may be wondering if this is yet another master stroke from his super agent Mino Raiola. Or, whether he's finally moved away from Old Trafford, following months of speculation – even dating back to Jose Mourinho's time at the club.

The World Cup winner announced the surprise move on August 12, posting the news to his 7.5 million followers on Twitter.

At that time, nobody knew what was going on.

He said: "Time to start my next chapter with Verdansk FC."

Since that time, #VerdanskFC has gone viral on Twitter, with thousands of users wondering what it all means. The official Call of Duty account even followed up with a post of its own. On August 13, they confirmed the strangest transfer rumor this summer isn't just a rumor.

Just like a regular football transfer, it was only fitting that CoD announced his arrival with a promo video.

Talk about boxes being ticked. We've had a confirmation tweet from him. His new team following that up. A new jersey unveiled. On top of all of that, his reveal was bundled into yet another trailer of the world's most popular battle royale game.

This all represents nothing more than an advertising campaign between the two, we understand. It could see Pogba jump into Warzone a few times more than usual for the time being, but we'll have to wait and see on that front.

For any Manchester United fans wondering if he's actually swapped football for CoD esports, sadly that's not the case. Maybe one day.