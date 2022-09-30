Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected] m.

A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode.

The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.

While there’s still lots of mystery surrounding the actual gameplay in DMZ, we do know that it can feature up to 100 players, and if it is similar to Tarkov, means players lose all loot they take into battle.

Now, just weeks before release, a Call of Duty data miner has leaked a list of missions set to appear in the game, giving players their first look at what it could entail.

In the list, which was posted to Pastebin, the following details were laid out:

Extract X amount of enemy grunt weapons Mission brief: “Al Qatala has set up several surface-to-air missile sites in the DMZ. There are frequently transport planes flying overhead, SAM sites can shoot them down allowing you to recover their supplies.”

Capture X amount of SAM sites Mission brief: “We need to acquire intel about how Al Qatala is arming its grunts. Bring back some of their weapons so we can analyze them.”

Extract X amount of cash in one match Mission brief: “We are low on coin because of several consecutive botched operations by your fellow soldiers. We need a lump sum urgently for an upcoming mission.£

Extract a Hail Storm Mission brief: “Uncle Sam is looking to do some research on the weapons being distributed throughout Saba. Acquire and extract a Hail Storm shotgun and we can use it to gain some goodwill with the feds. There’s a rumor the Hail Storm can be purchased at specific buy stations.”

Kill a boss and extract their weapon case Mission brief: “We’ve received intel that the chemist has acquired a weapon case containing valuable rare weapons. Find a hard drive and upload it in order to track him down. Acquire his weapon case by any means necessary.”

Extract with a full backpack Mission brief “A mission into the DMZ cannot be considered successful without extracting sufficient resources. Fill your backpack before you exfil to maximize your efficiency.”

Empty X amount of vehicles of gas (empty the gas of civilian vehicles) Mission brief: “Al-Qatala is planning to transport weapons using civilian vehicles, drive nearby vehicles until their tanks are empty to sabotage Al-Qatala’s plans.”

Extract with X amount of different lethals or tacticals Mission brief: Extract with X amount of different lethals or tacticals

Kill X amount of grunts in hydro using a shotgun Mission brief: Travel to Hydro and get up close to the Al-Qatala infantry so we can observe their tactics. Dispatch them with a shotgun. You can acquire one in a buy station or in an enemy supply cache.

Kill X amount of riot shield grunts Mission brief: “Enemy strongholds are often guarded by well-equipped grunts with riot shields. If you can outflank them you’ll have easy access to the loot they’re protecting.”

Kill X amount of special forces Mission brief: “Heavily armored grunts will infil if you cause enough trouble in the DMZ. We need intel on their combat capabilities, get their attention and terminate them.”

Extract X amount of liquor bottles Mission brief: “Before Saba was evacuated, a famous collector of fine liquors lived there. Looters have stolen and relocated most of his collection all around Saba. Find a few bottles and bring them back, they’re highly valuable.”

Kill X amount of grunts at long range Mission brief: “Good marksmen can take out enemies before they’re ever detected. Prove your marksmanship by eliminating some Al Qatala grunts from long range.”

Kill X amount of grunts in oilfield using a sniper rifle Mission brief: “The Oilfields are a critical POI for our operation. Wipe out the grunts there, but don’t get too close. Acquire a sniper rifle at a buy station or elsewhere and use it to eliminate the hostiles.”

Kill X amount of operators with an assault rifle. Mission brief: “Prove that you have the skills to be a helpful asset to us. Acquire an assault rifle and use it to terminate other operators.”

Kill X amount of operators Mission brief: “We need to increase our influence in Saba. Eliminate any operators you find to strengthen our foothold.”

Kill X amount of operators in Quarry Mission brief: “Command wants to get a foothold in Quarry, but informants have told us about rampant activity from other Factions. Clear out some of their operators so we can move in.”

Kill X amount of operators with an SMG Mission brief: “Weapons found in the DMZ are unreliable. Verify the killing potential of a recovered SMG by testing it on hostile operators.”

Kill X amount of grunts with headshots using a pistol Mission brief: Kill X amount of grunts with headshots using a pistol

Travel to X amount of different Points of Interest (POIs) in one match Mission brief: “We need you to familiarize yourself with the points of interest in Saba to increase our operational efficiency. Travel to as many POIs as you can and scope out the area.”

Wipe X amount of squads Mission brief: Wipe X amount of squads

Extract X amount of operator dog tags Mission brief: “We need proof of enemy faction presence in the DMZ to get approval for higher troop deployments. Tech will run a background check on the operator and pay you a lump sum for each dog tag extracted.”

Complete X amount of elimination contracts Mission brief: “Al Qatala has stationed several high value targets in Saba. Intercept their communications to track them down and eliminate them.”

Hack X amount of UAV towers. Mission brief: “Al-Qatala has deployed UAV towers at many points of interest around the DMZ. These towers provide critical intel on the surrounding areas. Hack them so we can gain an informational advantage.”

Complete X amount of hunt contracts Mission brief: “You can intercept enemy communications in order to find the location of hostile Faction operators. Use this intel to eliminate enemy squads.”

Enter X amount of different vehicle types in one match Mission brief: Enter X amount of different vehicle types in one match

Destroy X amount of vehicles Mission brief: “Transportation options are limited in Saba. Destroy vehicles to immobilize the enemy.”



While this certainly looks convincing, it’s always worth remembering to take hints like these with a pinch of salt.

Not only that, but if the list is accurate, things could change ahead of release, meaning the missions we’re seeing now may be completely different.