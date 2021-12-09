Broken CoD Vanguard skin makes players completely invisible

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have discovered that one of the operator skins in the game actually goes invisible at a certain distance, making it a nightmare to play against.

Call of Duty players have had their fair share of grievances with certain character skins and outfits over the years, and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

In Warzone, the infamous Roze skin has dominated matches for about as long as it’s been around, and similar to this new skin in Vanguard, the battle royale hit has had its issues with invisible camos.

While visibility has been a common complaint in CoD games of recent years, this might just make matters even worse.

Chances are, you’ve died to players that you’re unable to see, for whatever reason. Perhaps they’re well hidden or, perhaps, something a little more sinister is happening.

As shown in the clip below from CoD player Indivant, the new Costanze skin goes invisible at a certain distance.

The skin, called Urbane and unlocked at Tier 50 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, doesn’t look like it should have any issues, looking like a standard Vanguard or Warzone operator skin. However, after moving several feet away, the player simply goes invisible.

Sorry to ruin the fun humans & I'm not sure if this skin is still GA but this game gets worse and worse every day, New Constanze skin where her body disappears if you are at a certain angle or range. pic.twitter.com/rZetJ0tlza — Rob (@Indivant) December 8, 2021

That side of the Tuscan map can be difficult at the best of times, with thick smoke making it hard to see opponents at a distance, but it becomes almost impossible when players can literally go invisible.

Hopefully, this won’t become too widespread of an issue and developers Sledgehammer Games will look to address this issue before it’s too late.