Arcitys: FaZe do it different from OpTic

After joining Atlanta FaZe at the start of the Cold War season, Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson has been the leader and assault rifle slayer that the team has been looking for. He praised his three teammates and coaching staff following their CDL Champs win.

Arcitys talks about his support group, his twin brother Preston ‘Prestinni’ Sanderson, and his mother as huge parts of his success. This was the first season that he and his brother did not team up, but he appreciates everything Prestinni does for him.

When asked if he was surprised about the difference in coaching staff compared to his previous one on the Chicago Huntsmen he said, “Nah, FaZe does it different.”

