TikTok competitors Byte and Clash form merger to take on video giant

Published: 26/Jan/2021 20:23 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 20:24

by Chris Stokel-Walker
TikTok

The battle to try and compete with TikTok in the shortform video space has just become less bloody, as two of TikTok’s competitors have merged.

Clash, set up by former Vine star Brendon McNerney, has agreed to buy Byte, the app developed by Vine founder Dom Hofman, for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase, which is in part funded and enacted by a separate round of seed funding for Clash from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six and two other investors, is an unusual one. “It’s going to put Clash in a whole new ballgame, where we have support I couldn’t even imagine,” says McNerney, who declined to share the amount invested in his company.

Clash is by far the smaller of the two apps, with 500,000 users as of fall 2020, its founder McNerney confirmed. By comparison, Byte has 4.5 million users.

Clash was launched to compete with TikTok, and is now buying out another competitor in Byte.

What’s more, Clash is going to take itself off app stores, encourage its users to migrate over to the bigger Byte, and then rebrand the app as Clash in the coming months.

“It may seem like a confusing move, but Byte has the userbase,” says McNerney. “We have the creative tools, and we want to point people to the future home of Clash.

“The plan over the next few months is to relaunch the Byte app as Clash,” says McNerney. “This relaunch will have all our monetization tools live.”

Byte boasted 4.5m users before the merger.

Clash has placed its focus on supporting creators’ ability to monetize their content — a bugbear many early TikTok users had until the app launched its Creator Fund, which gives creators over a certain size a share of financial funding to keep making videos.

“We’re 100% merging both of these communities together,” says McNerney. “There’s such a fluidity between not just the types of creators, but even the types of content on both platforms. Dom [Hofman] has done such a great job in building these creative tools. The thing we’re focusing on is not disturbing the experience on either of these platforms.”

McNerney admitted the merger took him by surprise. “It’s definitely unusual, and not something we were expecting to have happen,” he says.

Hofman, who was not made available for interview, will not be staying on with Byte, McNerney says. “Him and his team are not a part of this deal. They’re going on to another venture, which is exciting for them,” he explains. “They’ll be making an announcement on that.”

Many apps have launched to rival TikTok, but Clash and Byte have joined forces to help bolster shortform video content.

Hofman and Byte were convinced to sell up because of the pro-creator stance of Clash, the latter’s owner says. “It was something they had been considering but hadn’t necessarily made any move on,” he says.

The whole process of the deal took place in “a few weeks.” “It happened rather quickly,” says McNerney. Negotiations didn’t begin until 2021.

“We’re going to be working in the next month or two integrating all our tools [into Clash],” he adds. “We want to make sure the user experience is largely unedited as far as what Byte users can expect. There are tons of them and we don’t want to disturb their experience.”

McNerney’s goal isn’t necessarily for the newly-merged app’s five million users to take on TikTok’s 690 million users worldwide. “To be explicit, Clash is the monetization platform,” he says. “What we see as a massive missing pillar in the shortform video world is a place where creators can monetize.”

Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas reveal “crucial” logo rebrand with new team colors

Published: 25/Jan/2021 18:00

by Adam Fitch
Ninjas in Pyjamas

Legendary Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas have unveiled refreshed branding, marking the fourth logo in their 21-year life span.

The rebrand is “crucial” to the org’s development in the future as they look to “create transformational experiences that entertain, inspire, develop and connect fans.”

The changes extend beyond tweaks to their logo; the logotype and team colors that fans have grown used to over the years no longer remain. The new branding approach is inspired by ancient Japan, playing into the “Ninjas” aspect of their name.

A new collection of merchandise has also been devised alongside the rebrand which aims to “embody the feeling and values of being a Ninja.” They’re in line with the organization’s new team colors — neon, yellow, black, and grey.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are said to have worked on this rebrand for well over a year, employing careful consideration into any changes as to not alienate any of their existing fans. They utilized several agencies for research and insights, e-commerce expertise, and visual design.

“NiP has grown so much that we’ve outgrown our base set of assets, and changing them up actually allows us to create much better content, both for fans and for partners,” Ninjas in Pyjamas CEO Hicham Chahine told Dexerto. “Our previous and iconic logo was very hard to work with; it was too detailed to use. We missed a real brand story to work with, a story we wanted to create on our own with the people working at NiP today.

“We explored creating a new visual identity from scratch but decided not to. We kept the iconic star and added additional meaning inspired by Katakana; we incorporated the «NIN» character into our logo, making it a more meaningful mark to us and the community. Also, the name Ninjas in Pyjamas was something we wanted to explore further; it’s unique to us and something only we can own. Ninjas originated in Japan so it was natural for us to draw a lot of inspiration from the Japanese culture.”

Ninjas in Pyjamas RebrandThe old version of NiP’s logo (pictured left) was used from 2012 up until now, making way for a new iteration (pictured, right).

Perhaps best known for their legendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster back in 2013, the organization now also competes in FIFA, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant.

2021 has seen a host of esports rebrands already. The likes of North American org Dignitas, ReKTGlobal’s Rogue, and League of Legends competition LCS and LCK have all changed their visual identities to start afresh.

Dexerto asked experts in design and strategy about this trend earlier in January 2021, attempting to answer the critical question of why esports organizations keep rebranding.