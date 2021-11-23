Activision Blizzard announce plans to combat harassment and discrimination

Activision Blizzard has revealed its next step towards eliminating harassment and discrimination in the workplace, following lawsuits that were launched against the company back in July.

Activision Blizzard has been in the spotlight nearly non-stop since allegations of multiple types of harassment and discrimination were launched against the company last summer.

The gaming industry titan has now updated the public on their plans to address these concerns and explained exactly how their new changes aim to improve “workplace culture.”

Activision Blizzard’s new culture committee

The company announced the launch of the Workplace Responsibility Committee, headed by former CW Television Network president Dawn Ostroff, organizational consultant Reveta Bowers, and a “new, diverse director” when the time comes.

Advertisement

In the address, AB states that it recognizes the need for increased engagement with these matters: “Formation of the Committee and additional future changes will help facilitate additional direct oversight and transparency and ensure that the Company’s commitments to Activision Blizzard’s workforce are carried out with urgency and impact.”

This new committee will hear reports directly from CEO Bobby Kotick, as well as the Chief People Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

The new plan has already come under scrutiny for Kotick’s involvement, as the public perception around the Chief Executive Officer has taken a major hit since the process began. Fans have even launched a petition in hopes of removing the CEO from his position, which at the time of writing, holds 27,000 signatures.

Advertisement

That sentiment has been echoed by workers as well, as seen when employees organized a walkout in hopes of drawing his resignation on November 13.

Both Xbox’s Phil Spencer and Playstation’s Jim Ryan have previously made statements questioning the response to Kotick’s involvement in the allegations, with Spencer saying that Xbox is “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments.”