Terence Crawford next fight: Boxing superstar eyes up contenders for $25m bout

Terence Crawford’s next fight looks set to be against one of Tim Tszyu or Sebastian Fundora in a bout that could be worth up to $25million.

Crawford has not returned to the boxing ring since his victory over Errol Spence Jr in July last year. The 36-year-old ascended to superstar status after the fight and is now eyeing up his next opponent.

Here is all you need to know about who Crawford could be fighting next.

Who is Terence Crawford fighting next?

Crawford looks set to fight the winner of Tszyu vs Fundora.

According to Tszyu’s manager, Glen Jennings, a blockbuster fight between the Australian and the American is “as serious as it’s ever been”, he told FOX.

Tszyu would have to beat Fundora on Saturday, March 30 for a crack at Crawford, a fight that Jennings believes could be worth up to $ 25 million.

When was Terence Crawford’s last fight?

Crawford’s last fight was his victory over Errol Spence Jr in July, 2023.

Spence initially activated his rematch clause, but cataract surgery at the start of 2024 scuppered plans of a second fight between the pair.

Terence Crawford boxing record

Crawford’s boxing record stands at 40 wins, zero losses and 31 knockouts.

With a blemish-free record, it is little surprise that fans are eager to see Crawford get back in the ring.

Will Crawford go up a weight division?

Yes, according to Ring Magazine, Crawford’s WBO ‘super champion’ status at welterweight will see him become the mandatory challenger at super-welterweight.

Tszyu is the current WBO super-welterweight champion.

The same condition previously enabled Oleksandr Usyk to fight Anthony Joshua in 2021.