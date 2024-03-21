Oleksandr Usyk fires chilling warning to Tyson Fury after training camp footage

Oleksandr Usyk has fired a warning shot to Tyson Fury on social media after the Gypsy King shared training camp footage ahead of their fight in May.

Fury and Usyk will go head-to-head on May, 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The bout was initially scheduled for February, but a sparring injury suffered by Fury in training led to him needing 11 stitches as the fight was postponed.

Fury has now begun his training camp for the clash with Usyk as he shared footage of him working the pads.

Oleksandr Usyk sends warning to Tyson Fury

Despite Fury looking in great shape, Usyk was quick to point out that his preparations for the fight were far more advanced than that of his opponent.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Instagram, Usyk shared a video of him skipping in the ring with the caption: “Your camp just started, mine never finished.”

Fury, meanwhile, was ringside for Anthony Joshua’s destructive knockout win over Francis Ngannou earlier this month.

Article continues after ad

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, will be cheering Fury on in his fight against Usyk, after he pleaded with the 35-year-old to beat the Ukrainian to set up a fight with AJ.

Fury has also come to the defense of Jake Paul and his fight with Mike Tyson after the bout was met with some scepticism by fans.

Yet Fury admitted the fight will be “fantastic for boxing” as he questioned who wouldn’t want to watch the contest.

Article continues after ad

Tyson, 57, will go head-to-head with Paul on July, 20. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson had been warned by a doctor over fears of suffering from brain damage from the fight, something that his trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has now dismissed.