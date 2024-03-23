Has Gennady Golovkin retired? What has happened to ex-world champion

Gennady Golovkin will go down as one of the most destructive middleweight world champions in boxing history.

From 2010 until 2018, Golovkin was arguably the most feared world champion in the sport, with a devastating knockout ratio helping him win the WBC, WBA and IBF world titles.

He was eventually relieved of his titles in a contentious majority decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in September 2018, having previously drawn with the Mexican fighter.

Golovkin went on to regain the WBA and IBF middleweight world titles between 2019 and 2022 before stepping up to super-middleweight to challenge Canelo for a third time in his bid to become a two-weight world champion.

Alvarez won the fight via unanimous decision and Golovkin has not been seen in the boxing ring since that loss in September 2022.

Has Gennady Golovkin retired from boxing?

Golovkin has not officially announced his retirement from boxing.

However, the Kazakh fighter has not fought for almost two years and has dropped out of the top 15 in the world rankings of all four governing bodies at both middleweight and super-middleweight.

“Triple G” was stripped of his IBF and WBA middleweight world titles last year after he declined to face mandatory challengers Esquiva Falcao and Erislandy Lara respectively.

Golovkin turns 42 in April and recently accepted a role as president of Kazakhstan’s national Olympic committee, which hints that he is looking at life beyond the ring.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everyone for all those warm wishes I am receiving all day on my election as NOC Kazakhstan President,” Golovkin said earlier this year.

“I am more than happy to represent my country in the global Olympic Movement.”

How many fights does Golovkin have left on his DAZN deal?

Golovkin signed a six fight deal with DAZN in 2019, worth $100 million. He has fought five times since penning that deal so still has one fight remaining on his contract with the broadcaster.

Speaking about Golovkin’s future in boxing, promoter Eddie Hearn told Boxing Scene: “I haven’t talked to him in much depth about his career. But the impression that I get is that he definitely wants to continue fighting.

“I think at 168, he was 160 for a long time. I think part of Gennady Golovkin is like ‘look, I don’t want to fight Falcao, I don’t want to fight Lara, so I don’t need the belts. My name carries enough value.'”

What is Gennady Golovkin’s boxing record?

Golovkin’s record currently reads at 42 wins (37 by way of knockout), one draw and two losses – both to Canelo Alvarez.

He holds notable wins over former world champions Daniel Geale, Kell Brook, Daniel Jacobs and Ryoto Murata.

What is Gennady Golovkin’s net worth?

According to Forbes in 2019, Golovkin was said to have earned $25.5m during his career but his deal with DAZN will accentuate that figure.

He had endorsement deals with Nike’s Jordan Brand, Hublot, Tecate and Chivas Regal.