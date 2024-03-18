Francis Ngannou blames Anthony Joshua loss on “weird” pre-fight schedule

Francis Ngannou suffered a brutal second-round knockout at the hands of Anthony Joshua. He’s now blaming a “weird” pre-fight schedule for his loss.

Ngannou made his boxing debut last October against world champion Tyson Fury. To the surprise of many boxing fans, the MMA star held his own with Fury.

Ngannou lost the contest via a controversial judge’s decision but parlayed that success into a bout with champion-level boxer Anthony Joshua.

Joshua sent Ngannou to the mat three times, including the final blow in the second round. The former UFC champion blames a “weird” lead-up to the fight for his poor showing.

Article continues after ad

Ngannou blames early pickup time for Joshua loss

According to Ngannou, his pickup time to head to the arena was 10:30 PM, but the start time for the fight wasn’t until 1:45 AM.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou revealed that Joshua did not arrive at the arena until hours after he did.

“I was there at least two hours before him. I could have just stayed home,” Ngannou said.

Article continues after ad

“I was in the locker room waiting for four-and-a-half hours. Even warming up and sweating, but still getting tired. I’m sweating, and I feel like I’m asleep.

“When the fight started, I was never there. I took the first punch; I was awake but didn’t really feel it.

Article continues after ad

“I feel myself down [on the canvas], and I’m like, ‘Man, what’s going on?’ And then, I’m being counted out.

Ngannou knew that fighting in Saudi Arabia would throw off his internal clock, thanks to his previous fighting experience in Riyadh.

However, according to the MMA-star-turned-boxer, it was the “weird” pickup time that he didn’t account for.

Some boxing fans are calling it an excuse to justify losing to Joshua. Others are joining Ngannou in blaming the disparity in pickup times for his loss.