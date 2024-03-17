Tyson Fury offers cheeky Manchester United advice amid Oleksandr Usyk fitness update

Tyson Fury has stated that he will be “fit and ready” for his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, as he cheekily told Manchester United to follow his lead and “go out and attack” in their FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool.

The Gypsy King, a huge Manchester United fan, was at Old Trafford for their highly anticipated clash with Liverpool.

A trip to Wembley awaits the winner, the kind of stadium that Fury well accustomed to throughout his career in boxing.

The 35-year-old has now started his training camp for the bout with Usyk, admitting that he will be raring to go come May, 18.

Tyson Fury “fit and ready” for Oleksandr Usyk fight

“Very fit,” Fury told ITV when asked whether he was fit and ready for his fight with Usyk.

“I’ve got nine weeks to go so you can ask me again in nine weeks. I’ve just started camp nine days ago so I’ll be fit and ready by the time the fight comes for sure.”

Fury and Usyk’s initial February date for the fight was postponed after a freak sparring injury left him with a cut eye needing 11 stitches. The 35-year-old has since provided a positive update over his injury.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Fury was asked if he had any advice for his team and what approach Man United should take heading into the game with Liverpool.

“Just go out there and attack,” he said. “Put pressure on them, put your best foot forward and get stuck right in because that usually works.

“It’s worked for me anyway, 35 times in a row, so that’s a good tactic.”

Hopes of a possible fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua could depend on the Gypsy King’s bout with Usyk, after Eddie Hearn made a passionate plea to Fury to win the fight to set up what the promoter called “the biggest fight in the history of the sport“.