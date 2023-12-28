You can get Baldur’s Gate 3 cheaper than ever in GOG Winter Sale

Baldur’s Gate 3 has swept the hearts of everyone, and it’s not on its first real sale following an incredible year for the RPG.

Good Old Games (GOG) has joined Steam in reducing the price of the smash hit, Baldur’s Gate 3, by 10%. The Winter Sale period lasts until January 3 and includes a metric tonne of video games, old and new.

We’ve already seen the service slash by 30% from Cyberpunk 2077’s Ultimate Edition. As you dig further into it, there’s even more in store.

However, this is the first major sale for Baldur’s Gate 3. The game not only topped end-of-year lists but is actually our Game of the Year.

The major difference between the GOG and Steam versions is that you’ll secure yourself a DRM-free copy of the game. This means you won’t need to be logged into something, nor have any restrictions on where you can install it.

If you’re looking to play on Steam Deck, we have a guide for getting GOG games onto Valve’s handheld too.

Baldur’s Gate 3 heats up GOG Winter Sale with a 10% discount

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a “CRPG”, or Computer Role Playing Game. It’s built on top of Dungeons & Dragons, using its massive array of systems to build an incredibly unique video game. If you can do it within the rules of the game, it’s absolutely possible.

Larian Studios, the developer, launched the game in Early Access and finally released it in all its glory in August.

The game has also taken the gaming sphere by storm thanks to its intricate storytelling and a vast array of characters. However you decide to play, you’re probably going to wind up doing it very differently from any other player.

With so many different paths and twists contained within Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s no wonder players are still finding brand-new things each day.

