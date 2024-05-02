This doomed Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC deserved to be a party member

One Baldur’s Gate 3 character is doomed to a terrible fate, but fans want her to be made into a party member, as she’s well-suited for the adventurer lifestyle.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase has been vocal about certain NPCs they wish were playable, with Alfira the Bard often topping the list.

This is usually because the character has a cool design, an interesting backstory, a charming personality, a class that isn’t represented among the current party members, or a mixture of the above.

There is one lesser-known NPC who also deserves a chance at being bumped up to playable character status, though she’s easy to miss and even easier to ignore in death.

The character is a Tiefling named Ellyka, who is encountered near the wooden bridge by the entrance to the Mountain Pass. Interacting with Ellyka leads to a cutscene showing the Githyanki and their red dragon, who are lingering in the area.

The most notable aspect of Ellyka is her striking design, as she’s a Tiefling with pinkish skin, blonde hair, and black/red eyes. This differs from the other Tieflings in the game, who mostly have dark red complexions, owing to their fiendish ancestry.

Ellyka also doesn’t take any grief from the player, instantly shooting down offers to work together. This is a shame, as some adventuring allies might have spared Ellyka from her fate, as her corpse is later found in the Githyanki Creche, as she was caught and killed trying to steal a holy artifact.

Article continues after ad

As fans discussed online, Ellyka had the makings of an adventurer and could have been an awesome, fiery ally for Tav. Unfortunately, it’s not meant to be, but maybe the Baldur’s Gate 3 modders will find a way to make Ellyka recruitable and have her join the party.