Minthara’s treatment of Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 is shocking but fans can’t get enough

Minthara has an interaction with Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 and it is quite shocking. However, fans cannot get enough of it as it showcases the character of Minthara and makes complete sense of how she behaves like that.

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the conversation between Minthara and Gale. In this, Minthara says that Gale should have been killed at birth. The players said to this, “For what purpose. He did not deserve that.”

Several Reddit users joined the conversation as they had an explanation of why Minthara behaves this way when interacting with Gale. One such user commented, “Honestly love this exchange just for the glimpse into the drow. And Minthara is Baenre. They’re rhe first house for a reason.”

Another player chimed in, “In Minthara’s case, she despises wizards, and Gale happens to be one. She’s unique in that you can prompt her to trash talk everyone at camp one at a time. She doesn’t hold back.”

A different player stated, “Gale is two things that combined are extremely sus and despised in Menztho… Menyzo… Mintharas home city: Male and a wizard.”

Finally, one of the users mentioned, “Minthy ain’t taking no prisoners, she’s written to be a classic 80’s villain, brutal, pure mayhem.”

Though players love the conversation, it is understandable why Minthara treats Gale with an aggressive tone in the game. Minthara belongs to a race that does not like Male Wizards as they are viewed as dangerous in their community. Therefore, she simply follows the tradition when it comes to Gale.