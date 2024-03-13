Hidden area in Baldur’s Gate 3 points to scrapped deity storyline

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans believe they have discovered a tucked away area that points to a cut storyline centered around one of the game’s deities.

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of lore it can explore thanks to its foundations in Dungeons & Dragons.

Arguably, there’s almost too much lore, resulting in some things needing to be left unexplored or cut from the game entirely.

Many Baldur’s Gate 3 fans believe this to be the case with a deity in the game after discovering a hidden area that mentions this god-like being, without actually fleshing it out more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans believe hidden area is cut content

Larian Studios

The story can be found on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where a player asks the community: “Is it me, or has a lot of content been cut about this goddess?”

They go on to explain how Umberlee, the goddess of water, is mentioned at the beginning of the game, and then players encounter her followers in the third act.

They then detail an area they found that can lead to a fight with her followers, and then a passage that suddenly ends.

“It makes me think there was a lot more of content planned for the Goddess Umberlee…”

One user is following this same line of thinking since the game’s Early Access had Umberlee as a deity choice as part of the character creation.

“I hope they add it one day, I still love the game so much though and have made it to act three at least a dozen times over the last several patches.”

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans say these kinds of areas are all over Act Three, and they’d love to see that fleshed out further:

“I’d go for no DLC and have them work more on Act 3. There’s just stuff there where it’s so obvious more time was needed.”

However, some users are more inclined to call this area an example of worldbuilding, rather than cut content.

“That’s good world building, no cut content. The fact that a throwaway like this makes you feel like there are threads to pull in the story is just good storytelling.”

Regardless of whether there was content there that was cut or not, it is clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are eager to find more story to sink their teeth into.