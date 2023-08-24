Baldur’s Gate 3 studio shares genius tip for corpse communication

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer has shared a super handy method for boosting the effectiveness of the Speak with Dead spell. It’s an absolute game-changer for information gathering.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a narrative-heavy experience with tremendous voice acting to back it all up. The game includes an estimated two million lines of dialogue and a big part of this is thanks to its dizzying array of spells.

Two of those spells allow you to communicate with animals and the dead. Not just specific ones either, you can speak with nearly every animal and corpse in the game if your heart desires.

The applications are somewhat limited of course but Larian Studios has shared a Tweet that gets around one of the more frustrating drawbacks of Speak with Dead. It involves the subtle use of illusory magic.

How to cheese Speak with Dead in Baldur’s Gate 3

You see, certain corpses in Baldur’s Gate 3 might be a bit less truculent than others. You know, on account of you making them a corpse and all.

Larian suggests using appearance-altering methods like the Alter Self spell or the Mask of the Shapeshifter to confuse your downed foes. The fact that it works is a testament to the amount of thought the developer put into Baldur’s Gate 3.

The trick is so genius we wish we thought of it ourselves and so do plenty of people in the comments of the thread. “Oh. My. F***Ing. God! So many corpses who can’t tell me their secrets now because I’ve progressed too much,” one player lamented.

People were absolutely blown away by the mechanical freedom that the trick illustrated. “Dude this game… the stuff you all have thought of continually blows my mind,” one dumbfounded user said in praise of the studio.

Larian Studios For those of you who prefer speaking with animals to corpses, just don’t ask this guy what he saw.

This isn’t the only example of the creativity that can be employed with Baldur’s Gate 3’s D&D-inspired logic. Players have set up chain reactions for Goblin genocide and even used in-game physics and spellcraft to create Owlbear nukes.

The sheer scope of player choice and creativity likely means that the community hasn’t even scratched the surface of what you can do in the game. We look forward to covering more of these escapades.