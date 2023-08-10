Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds bug by learning too many spells

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player taught their Wizard so many spells that it caused a bug while trying to level up.

Like in D&D, Baldur’s Gate 3 contains a multitude of spell scrolls. These single-use items allow any character to use magic regardless of their class.

When playing as a Wizard, however, these scrolls are even more powerful. Wizards can spend gold to permanently add spells to their spellbook, so long as the spell is one the class can learn.

While incredibly useful, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player who took full advantage of this class feature encountered a flaw in the current version of the game: knowing every spell may make it impossible to level up.

Baldur’s Gate 3 bug makes it impossible for Wizard to level up if they can’t learn new spells

Reddit user Yourigath encountered the bug while trying to level up their Half-Elf Wizard to level 10.

Because the character already knew every available spell, Yourigath was unable to select two more as required for the level-up. With the section left blank, the game registered it as “choices pending,” making it impossible to move on from the screen.

While a cautionary tale for Wizard players who may be tempted to learn every spell, this bug is pretty easy to avoid. For one, not all spells (especially lower-level ones) are really worth using a spell slot for.

Fortunately, Yourigath was able to find a workaround using a Baldurs’ Gate 3 mod, pchiller12345’s “Ritual Casting for Wizards”. This implements a D&D Fifth Edition feature that allows Wizards to make certain spells always prepared.

By downloading the mod, booting up the game, saving, removing the mod, and saving again, the player was able make their character forget their ritual spells by essentially tricking the game into thinking they had come from the mod.

It’s also likely Larian Studios will sort out the problem soon given how many hotfixes have already been pushed out to solve problems like save games getting so big they caused issues and male Gnome Sorcerers missing their underwear.