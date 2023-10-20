Baldur’s Gate 3 players realize they missed early Speak with Dead opportunities

BG3 players have realized that a few Speak with Dead opportunities appear earlier in the game than expected.

Speak with Dead is a spell the Bard, Cleric, and Warlock classes can use to communicate with humanoid corpses in Baldur’s Gate 3. In essence, the spell returns a bit of life to otherwise lifeless corpses, thus giving the user an opportunity to ask several questions.

Players may find that performing this act on someone they killed won’t end in their favor. However, the ritual Disguise Self spell is known to help.

Interestingly, some users have learned that Speak with Dead encounters pop up pretty early in the RPG.

BG3 fans highlight Speak with Dead moments many likely missed

Reddit user ProtegOMyEgg0 called attention to Speak with Dead scenes players may have missed in Act 1. Apparently, players can encounter all of these early moments after landing on the beach.

The body of Marcus, a “Dead Fisher,” can be found before reaching the dilapidated docks, the user said. In extracting information from his form, players will learn that he died after being distracted by a “beautiful elf.”

Ellie is another Dead Fisher who lost her life because of the elf. Her remains should be located in the water north of the docks. Finally, an “Abducted Nobleman” named Francis also lies dead on the beach. Clerics can expect to receive “colorful” information from him, in accordance with the deity they worship.

Larian Studios BG3 has many Speak with Dead segments.

A few people in the thread seemed happy to learn about these interesting spell-casting possibilities. Wrote one user, “I always forget about speaking with the dead, guess I’ll get plenty of time when I do a durge run.”

Someone else noted that Baldur’s Gate 3 players need not fret over what they may have missed, especially since backtracking is an option. “You can always backtrack later, you don’t need to cast these spells right after the crash.”

Meanwhile, others seem more interested in the identity of the beautiful elf the Dead Fishers mentioned. One person assumed Astarion was the distracting elf, yet another fan explained: “It’s the mind flayer. They disguised themselves to lure and charm people, and then kill them.”

As always, it seems there’s constantly new things to learn about the wide-spanning world of Baldur’s Gate 3.