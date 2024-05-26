Baldur’s Gate 3 players think getting arrested is the worst part of Act 3

Out of everything in Act 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans think the possibility of getting arrested by the Steel Watch is the worst hands-down.

Act 3 is not only the biggest portion of Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s also the time when players have the most content available to them.

Plenty of sidequests that began in Act 1 and 2 have the opportunity to come to a close in Act 3, with characters and factions coming out the wordworks to aid you on your adventure.

However, there are some less-than-fun portions of the RPG’s last act, and fans think getting arrested by the Steel Watch tops the list.

A fan by the username ‘a-flying-fox’ sparked a discussion among the community after they made a post on the game subreddit titled, “Never forget the Gnomes.”

It included a meme image that said the joy of finally making it to Act 3 crumbled after they got arrested and had to rearrange their entire party’s inventory all over again.

Some fans in the comments felt the OP’s pain and noted just how long it takes to get one’s inventory back to how it was before.

“This literally ruined a whole afternoon for me,” said one player. “Thought I was gonna have a bunch of hours to explore but NOPE! Get to figure out who’s carrying which potion now for the next 3.5 hours of my life.”

However, many fans noted that they’d never been arrested in Act 3, with some even surprised it was a possibility.

“When do you get arrested? I recall being told I’m getting arrested, and NPCs caused distractions after I chose a prompt. Ran straight through and wasn’t pursued,” one player said.

For those who may not know, if one follows through with the Ironhand Gnomes sidequest throughout the game and are on good terms with them, they can save you from the Steel Watch should you get arrested. If you don’t interact with the Ironhand Gnomes, they won’t come to the rescue.

Should Baldur’s Gate 3 fans not want a massive time sink on their hands, remember: Never forget the Ironhand Gnomes.