Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover how disgusting the city actually is

Those exploring every inch of Baldur’s Gate 3 are realizing that the city must smell pretty awful, even by medieval city standards.

As pointed out by one Reddit user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, Baldur’s Gate itself must smell pretty terrible thanks to the Steel Watch.

Note: Spoilers for the Steel Watch Foundry to follow.

Those who explore the Steel Watch Foundry in Act 3 will learn the truth behind the massive Constructs that police the streets of the city. Created by Enver Gortash, the Steel Watchers actually contain zombies whose brains were removed and infected with mind flayer tadpoles and controlled by Banite cultists.

Since each Construct contains a rotting corpse and there are so many patrolling the streets of Baldur’s Gate, the poster asks “shouldn’t the Steel Watch smell absolutely awful?”

Others have chimed in to say the Steel Watch isn’t the only factor that would make the city pretty disgusting to actually have to live in.

As one commenter adds, “there was an entire ‘murder house’ that reeked of corpses in that city and the guards couldn’t even be bothered to knock.” They also pointed out the various other “murder basements” you can find that would contribute to Baldur’s Gate’s terrible odor.

Anyone who’s made it to Act 3 can tell you that Baldur’s Gate has a murder and corpse problem – and that’s not even counting anyone who gets in the way of your party, especially when playing as an evil Dark Urge.

Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 draws from the same medieval history and fantasy as other settings in the genre – and medieval cities certainly weren’t known for their hygiene. Still, the zombie-controlled metal creatures and corpse-filled basements mean the city probably smells pretty awful even by those standards.