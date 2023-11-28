Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam “dumb” key Cleric

Baldur’s Gate 3 companions have a habit of acting weird at times which often fail to make any sense. One such companion, Isobel, who despite being a cleric is always found to be bruised and in critical condition.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a multitude of companions and each one of them is unique when it comes to general behavior. Sometimes they make awkward romantic advances, while other times they will simply act confused.

As it happens, one of the companions that players can come across in the game is the Cleric Isobel. Despite being a Cleric she is always in critical condition when it comes to her health bar. This has led to players joking that she should heal herself on account of her class.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players make fun of Isobel the Cleric for being “dumb”

The discussion surrounding Isobel was started by a Reddit user named ironlord20. The player said, “Since the attack on the inn where you meet her my Isobel looked like she had beaten to a pulp.” They continued, “In the middle of act 3 I was talking to Jaheria and I noticed Isobel was on 4 hp this entire time.”

They concluded their post with the statement, “Like honey….. you’re re a cleric, just heal yourself are you dumb?” As it happened, other players joined in the conversation as a lot of them found it to be quite funny.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One such player commented, “Had Aylin in my camp with her and never got healed, went into the next fight and went down like a chump. What were you two doing all this time!?” Another player chimed in, “Not only is she a cleric, her girlfriend’s a paladin.”

Article continues after ad

One player also claimed, “Ahahaha same I healed her with shart and it fixed that lmao.” Lastly, a player mentioned, “All AI are kinda dumb in this game, we really gotta hold their hands so they don’t die.”

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it seems like other players have also faced this problem. However, Isobel’s attitude seems like a bug that can be fixed once the player heals her during battle.