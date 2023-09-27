This Baldur’s Gate 3 fan discovers best way to defeat Balthazar

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found the most creative way to take down Balthazar, rendering him useless and unable to cast a single spell.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its versatility. No matter the situation, players are able to come up with smart and often pretty funny ways to take down an enemy, solve a puzzle, or romance their favorite companion.

Naturally, with such versatility comes plenty of stories detailing all the creative ways players have taken down the tricker bosses in the game. However, one user takes the top spot for creativity, using a simple plant to render a key boss completely useless.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan destroys Balthazar in the funniest way

Disney / Gameloft

Posting their story onto Reddit, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared how they managed to destroy Balthazar without even touching him: “So basically I decided to implement an idea that came up during a discussion about the sussur plants, which as you may know create an antimagic field around them” they explained.

Sussur Plants are an item you can harvest from the Underdark as you head to the Moonrise Tower arc and will create an antimagic field around whoever holds one, rendering spellcasters useless. However, if you have one in your inventory and leave the Underdark, the plants wither. That is unless you have one in a container you never open.

Then, the player headed to the Temple of Shar and reached Balthazar, where they put their plan into action: “I used my sneakiest companion and I just ‘donated’ a pouch with a Sussur plant to our most beloved necromancer [Balthazar].”

After completing this sneaky feat, the player carried on with their journey until they reached the Nightsong, which sparks a battle with Balthazar. Turns out, he kept the Sussur plant on him meaning he was rendered useless. The player reports that, because he couldn’t cast spells, “he practically just ran around aimlessly with nothing to do. It seems his AI isn’t really programmed to use melee attacks.”

Such a technique changed the tide of the battle and made it much easier to complete, all by just sneaking an item into his inventory.