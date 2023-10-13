Baldur’s Gate 3 players share “dumb mistakes” they make during combat

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has banded together to discuss the “dumb mistakes” they make while navigating the game’s deep, dynamic combat system.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for over two months, and players are still experimenting with the game’s dynamic turn-based combat system.

The BG3 community has engaged in plenty of discussions and debates over what the best class is, what the most reliable spell is, and plenty of other aspects of the game that help fans take on the most challenging fights with ease.

Article continues after ad

However, now fans are sharing their experiences on the opposite end of the spectrum after one player asked what common “dumb mistakes” fans make when playing through the game.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans discuss common combat blunders

A post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit titled, “What dumb mistakes are you guys constantly making in combat?” sparked a discussion among the BG3 community.

As for the OP, they explained that they constantly cast Haste on their Bard/Warlock to attack four times in one turn, but ruin it by casting Hex, breaking their Haste concentration and effectively wasting their turn.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Plenty of fans found the post amusing and shared their silly combat slip-ups with others. Like the OP, one of the most popular suggestions was overriding concentration spells with other concentration spells.

One Rogue player said, “Attempting to hide multiple times before realizing I’m in a fully lit spot, thereby wasting my action and bonus action and can do nothing except pass turn.”

Article continues after ad

Another player mentioned the point-and-click nature of the PC version was their undoing. “Attacking the ground and wasting an action when I meant to walk,” they said.

Article continues after ad

One of the most popular blunders revolved around the various items players can use in combat — like Potions, elixirs, grenades, coatings, and so on. Many players said they simply forget to use them once the fighting breaks out, despite how helpful they would undoubtedly be.

With Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat having so much depth, it’s no wonder players make flubs during intense fights. This discussion just goes to show that no matter how much experience you may have under your belt, mistakes are bound to happen.

Article continues after ad