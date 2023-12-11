Baldur’s Gate 3 players point out hilarious unintentional Spider-Man crossover

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an extremely deep game which means you will often come across some references that are unintentional but make a lot of sense. As it happens, players have recently come across an unintentional but quite hilarious Spider-Man crossover.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is by far one of the most popular games of 2023. In fact, on December 7, 2023, it was crowned The Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. Hence, the hype surrounding the game continues to increase.

However, the most important part of the game that keeps it exciting is the community. As it happens, the same community has managed to come across an unintentional albeit interesting and hilarious crossover related to Spider-Man.

Here is what the community has to say regarding this sudden discovery.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players find hilarious and unintentional Spider-Man crossover

The discussion regarding this strange connection between Baldur’s Gate 3 with Spider-Man was started by a Reddit user named AdCandid3049. The user posted a couple of screenshots where they connected Minthara to Spider-Woman and Kethric Thorm to J. Jonah Jameson.

This post received a lot of attention from other players as they joined in the discussion to talk about this hilarious connection. One such player commented, “He wants Minthara photos.” Another user chimed in, “She also hates the Goblins.”

One player also mentioned, “This is the kind of stupid I prefer seeing. If it makes me laugh then it’s not stupid. XD Thanks for making me laugh, OP. I needed it.” Lastly, a user claimed, “You know… despite how utterly insane it sounds, the logic behind it is… sound?”

Therefore, it is safe to say that other players are having fun with this amazing analogy that the owner of the original post has come up with. However, it is this kind of fun discussion that continues to make Baldur’s Gate one of the most immersive titles of 2023.